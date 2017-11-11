LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Louisiana-based IberiaBank is creating a regional headquarters in Hoover, Alabama, that will eventually house more than 450 employees.

The Advocate reports IberiaBank, based in Lafayette, has outgrown its Birmingham location and will move the 225 employees who work there to an existing 130,000-square-foot office building in Hoover. The company also plans to consolidate more than 225 jobs from throughout the Southeast to Hoover. Officials say none of those positions will come from Louisiana.

Spokeswoman Beth Ardoin says the new facility will expand the operations office that was in Birmingham.

IberiaBank operates branches in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

