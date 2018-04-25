NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson says state and local governments offered an estimated $1.5 billion in incentives for a $9.4 billion plastics complex.

That includes 10 years of local property tax exemptions for a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemicals Corp. The subsidiary filed its proposals before rules were changed to allow only five years of full exemptions and three of partial exemptions. A company-sponsored analysis estimates the project will generate $675 million in new state and local taxes through 2035. The study estimates that it also will bring $4.7 billion in new personal earnings and $18.5 billion in business spending during these 17 years.

The Louisiana Environmental Action Network has criticized the project on the Mississippi River, saying it and other plants will increase air pollution.