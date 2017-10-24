In selling its Italian Renaissance-style building to a WeWork joint venture for $850 million, Lord & Taylor and Hudson’s Bay are acknowledging that even the grand physical shopping spaces of old are now worth more as office space catering to millennials.

NEW YORK — From the moment its doors opened more than a century ago, the Lord & Taylor building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan has stood as a monument to old-school retail.

But now, the forces buffeting the retail industry are diminishing Lord & Taylor’s presence as a New York institution. The company that owns the department store chain, Hudson’s Bay, said Tuesday that it was selling off the flagship store to WeWork, a 7-year-old startup whose office-sharing model is helping to reinvent the concept of workspace.

Lord & Taylor will rent out about a quarter of the building, where it will operate a pared-down department store. WeWork will use the rest of the building for its global headquarters and to lease shared office space to its customers. The redesign is expected to come after Christmas 2018.

In selling its Italian Renaissance-style building to a WeWork joint venture for $850 million, Lord & Taylor and Hudson’s Bay are acknowledging that even the grand physical shopping spaces of old are now worth more as office space catering to millennials.

“The department store really is a dinosaur,” said Mark A. Cohen, the director of retail studies at Columbia Business School. “And its demise is ongoing.”

The Macy’s department store in downtown Seattle met a similar fate earlier this month. Amazon is taking over the top six floors of the Macy’s building. The 312,000 square feet of space is enough to hold about 1,500 employees, who will be working above the Macy’s store on the ground level and basement.

Across the United States, retailers are rethinking the uses of their physical spaces, as more shopping moves online. Still, selling off landmark properties comes with risks. Many old-line retailers have struggled to strike a balance between cashing out their valuable real-estate holdings while retaining the historic buildings that define their brands.

As Lord & Taylor struggles to find its footing in the e-commerce age, WeWork is capitalizing on the needs of the new economy. The company is offering flexibility and informality to a generation that is increasingly untethered to traditional offices. It allows workers like entrepreneurs or graphic designers to choose the size and style of the space they prefer, and to lease it for as long or short as they want.

WeWork has expanded from two locations in New York City when it was founded in 2010 to more than 160 locations in 52 cities this year. It has pushed into increasingly prominent locations for its co-working spaces over the years — but nothing on the order of the Lord & Taylor building.

As the tidal waves of e-commerce batter traditional retailers, Hudson’s Bay has seen its stock price fall by nearly a third over the past year. As of Tuesday’s close, the company had a market capitalization of roughly $1.7 billion, or a tenth of WeWork’s private market valuation.