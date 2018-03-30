JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state agency and critics of the proposed Pebble Mine want the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide more opportunity for public comment ahead of an environmental review.

State Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack has asked the corps to extend the comment period to at least 90 to 120 days. It’s currently scheduled for 30 days.

The corps didn’t immediately return a message Friday.

The comment period provides an opportunity for the public to share their views, cite any concerns and offer suggestions on the scope of a review.

Mack says due to Pebble’s size and potential impacts, 30 days is likely insufficient. The project is near a major salmon fishery

Alaska Native tribes and villages opposed to the mine worry the corps is trying to rush the review.