KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska-made product that aims to be an environmentally friendly alternative to regular wood logs will be sold for the first time across the state.
The Ketchikan Daily News reports Viking Firelogs made on Prince of Wales Island are being shipped to the nine Walmart stores in the state.
Don Reed and DJ Hansen created Tongass Wholesale Distribution to distribute and market the product that has previously been sold only on the island.
The 3-pound (1.4-kilogram) logs are made from the compressed trimmings and waste from Viking Lumber’s two sawmills.
The company says no adhesives or binders are used in the logs.
Reed says they might push for the logs to be sold across the U.S. if sales go well.
___
Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com