The local economy is continuing to recover from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic — albeit in fits and starts — according to several measures.

Employers in the Seattle area are posting more job openings again after the growth in new listings had leveled off for a spell last month. The number of new listings has risen even higher statewide, coming close to reaching the level nationwide.

The housing market is also showing vigor. New listings and sales in 23 Washington counties are still well above their levels from the same time last year.

Meanwhile, the growth in new business starts across Washington state appears to have stagnated. Still, the pace of new business formation remains much higher than last year.

The growth in air travel also seems to have stalled. Passengers going through Sea-Tac Airport fell last week after inching up by just 200 the prior week while total aircraft operations have edged lower in recent weeks.