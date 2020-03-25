By
Bellevue-based truck and engine manufacturer Paccar has halted production at its factories worldwide due to “recent changes in customer demand and a weaker outlook for the global economy, as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic,” the company said Tuesday.

The company, which employs about 27,000 from Renton to Brazil and Europe in building, selling and financing commercial trucks, did not say whether the employees would be paid during the production stop.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, it said it’s in a strong financial position to weather the coronavirus-induced market slump, with $4.28 billion in cash and marketable securities on hand, and access to $3 billion in credit.

