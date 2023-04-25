Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $6.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoquiam-based company said it had net income of 80 cents.

The holding company for Timberland Bank posted revenue of $22 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $19.8 million.

