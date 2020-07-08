Sur La Table, the Seattle-based company that built a glossy brand around high-end kitchenware and upscale cooking, has filed for bankruptcy protection and will shutter 56 of its 121 locations.

Wednesday’s Chapter 11 filing, which could see the heavily indebted company sold to a New York investment group, comes just two weeks after news that Sur La Table had laid off roughly a fifth of its corporate staff and was considering closures of five retail locations.

The much more extensive measures announced Wednesday are part of an ongoing turnaround strategy for a company hit hard both by the pandemic and the broader pressures on bricks-and-mortar retail.

The “sale process will result in a revitalized Sur La Table, positioned to thrive in a post COVID-19 retail environment,” said CEO Jason Goldberger in a company statement issued Wednesday. The statement listed an affiliate of New York-based Fortress Investment Group as a potential buyer.

According to the statement, a sale of the company would follow “the rationalization of its national store footprint and closure of certain stores to prosper in the current retail environment and position the Company for a vibrant future.”

A company spokesman later said 56 locations would be closed, but didn’t know where those locations are or how many employees would be laid off as a result. The company said 121 Sur La Table stores had been reopened by July 4 after temporary closure during the pandemic.

Although there is no firm date for the closures, the locations in question will begin liquidating inventory, the spokesman said.

The bankruptcy documents, filed Wednesday in bankruptcy court in New Jersey, indicated Sur La Table has assets estimated at between $10 million and $50 million, while liabilities are estimated at between $50 million and $100 million.

With the bankruptcy filing, which had been rumored since May, Sur La Table joins a number of once-potent bricks-and-mortar retailers forced into drastic measures.

On Wednesday, apparel icon Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid ongoing efforts to find a buyer and shutter some 50 stores.

This is a developing story and will be updated.