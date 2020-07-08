Sur La Table, the Seattle-based company that created a glossy brand around high-end kitchenware and upscale cooking, has filed for bankruptcy protection and will shutter 56 of its 121 locations.

Wednesday’s Chapter 11 filing, which could see the heavily indebted company sold to a New York investment group, comes just two weeks after news that Sur La Table had laid off roughly a fifth of its corporate staff and was considering closures of five retail locations.

In a company statement issued Wednesday, CEO Jason Goldberger said the “sale process will result in a revitalized Sur La Table, positioned to thrive in a post COVID-19 retail environment.” An affiliate of New York-based Fortress Investment Group is listed as a potential buyer.

According to the statement, a sale of the company would follow “the rationalization of its national store footprint and closure of certain stores to prosper in the current retail environment and position the Company for a vibrant future.”

A company spokesman later said that 56 locations would be closed, but did not know where those locations are or how many employees would be laid off as a result. The company said 121 Sur La Table stores had been reopened by July 4.

The bankruptcy documents, filed Wednesday in bankruptcy court in New Jersey, indicated Sur La Table has assets estimated at between $10 million and $50 million, while liabilities are estimated at between $50 million and $100 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated.