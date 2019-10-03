A Seattle-based digital media firm is rolling out plans to revive Sports Illustrated, America’s iconic but endangered chronicler of sports.

But the rebirth won’t be without labor pains.

On Thursday, staff at the 65-year-old New York-based magazine learned that as many as 50 of them would be laid off while the remaining 110 or so would be offered new roles on a larger team of contract writers.

The shakeup, first reported Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal, is part of an effort to turn around the struggling magazine by Maven, a small, publicly held Seattle company that partnered with Sports Illustrated’s new owner, New York-based Authentic Brands Group.

The cuts are the latest evidence of a magazine industry decimated by changes in advertising and reading patterns, prompting fire sales by publishers, such as Time Inc., which unloaded Sports Illustrated and other once-successful titles in 2018.

But Thursday’s cuts were roundly condemned on social media–and by many of those about to lose their jobs–with much of the ire focused on Maven.

The Seattle firm “wants to replace top journalists in the industry with a network of Maven freelancers and bloggers, while reducing or eliminating departments that have ensured that the stories we publish and produce meet the highest standards,” stated a petition that had been signed by three quarters of Sports Illustrated’s writers, according to a Thursday report by NPR.

Maven, which bills itself as “an expert-driven, group media platform” that helps “professional, independent publishers seeking broader distribution and content engagement,” was co-founded in 2016 by James Heckman, a former media strategist with Yahoo and Fox Interactive Media who still runs the firm.

In June, Maven disclosed that it had partnered with Authentic Brands, which a month earlier had paid $110 million for the rights to much of the Sports Illustrated publishing empire from Meredith Corp., which in turn had purchased the magazine from Time.

Under that partnership, which was formalized Thursday, Maven paid Authentic Brands $45 million, with the promise of annual royalties, for the rights to publish the magazine, website, and digital applications, under a new brand, Sports Illustrated Media.

In June, Heckman’s company also paid $16.5 million for TheStreet, a site created by stock guru Jim Cramer.

A statement issued late Thursday by Maven said little about the reasons behind the staffing changes at Sports Illustrated. A source familiar with Maven’s strategy said that over the last five years, the magazine suffered a 50 percent drop in revenue and a 75 percent drop in profits, and lost a million subscribers.

Those problems stem in part from a failure to invest enough in a digital platform or to shift to the continual sports coverage that modern consumers take for granted, according to the source. Maven’s Thursday’s statement said that to deliver that increased coverage, it intends to add “approximately 300 distinct voices, the majority of which are journalists,” by January of 2020.

Efforts to reach senior executives at Maven or Sports Illustrated were unsuccessful. Voice messages left Thursday for Steve Cannella and Ryan Hunt, two Sports Illustrated staffers who were named as co-editors-in-chief, were not returned.

Sports Illustrated Media will be overseen by Ross Levinsohn, a former executive at Fox and Yahoo and former publisher of the Los Angeles Times, whom that paper described as having “steered the Los Angeles Times into a tumultuous era.”