A potentially groundbreaking novel coronavirus treatment being explored by the Seattle Infectious Diseases Institute has received FDA approval to commence human trials.

That announcement came Thursday morning, just two weeks after the institute announced a seven-figure funding deal with New Jersey-based biotech company Celularity to conduct the testing. The Seattle institute’s CEO, Dr. Corey Casper, had expressed optimism at the time that the FDA approval process could be shortened from the usual seven weeks.

The proposed immunotherapy approach differs from previous antiviral treatments for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Antivirals try to kill the virus itself but unfortunately most act in a way that’s pretty slow,’’ Casper had told The Seattle Times when the deal was first announced. “When COVID-19 patients get very sick in the hospital, the problem is not just due to the virus, but the body trying to fight that virus. In some of the organs like the lungs, there’s ‘friendly fire’ so to speak. The inflammation that occurs when the body tries to fight that damage sets off damage.’’

Instead, the immunotherapy approach would give patients back a “natural killer’’ cell – known as an NK-cell – currently used safely to treat lymphoma, leukemia and multiple melanoma. “It gives them an infusion of these NK-cells and their whole job is to find sites of active viral infection in your organs, kill the virus, and reduce the damage or inflammation that’s being done in those organs.’’

Casper said about half the institute’s 55 employees will work on the trials. He said he should know within a couple of weeks whether patients are responding well to the treatment. Unlike ongoing vaccine research, which will take well over a year and possibly two to complete, Casper hopes his trials can be done within 11 months.

A release issued Thursday states the institute hopes to begin testing “shortly’’ at medical centers nationwide, enrolling up to 100 patients diagnosed with a COVIID-19 infection causing pneumonia.

“Beyond its promise as a critically-needed treatment for COVID-19, the biology of NK cells indicates a possibility that this immunotherapy could be used as an off-the-shelf treatment for future pandemics,” Casper said in the release.