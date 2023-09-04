Workers at Seattle-based, Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned Elysian Brewing have joined the Teamsters union, making them one of the few unionized craft breweries in the U.S.

The group of 33 brewery, packaging, quality assurance and warehouse workers, employed at the company’s Georgetown neighborhood brewery, voted to join Teamsters Local 117, citing a variety of issues including equitable wages, job security and working conditions.

The conversation started because employees weren’t getting promotions and raises that kept up with Seattle’s rising cost of living, said Alexa Grobelny, a former Elysian quality assurance employee.

“In order to get a raise, you have to get promoted,” Grobelny said. “And there’s not a lot of avenues for promotion. So we wanted to come together and try to change that and make sure people can have the career path and the financial means to sustain that career.”

She left Elysian shortly before the union elections.

Elysian General Manager Kean Mervis said the 27-year-old company has remained focused on “brewing the highest quality craft beer, connecting with our consumers and making a lasting impact in our home market of Seattle, all while maintaining a positive work environment where our employees can thrive and grow.”

Unionized employees do not include taproom workers, such as wait staff and kitchen workers, Grobelny said. Elysian has three locations in Seattle — on Capitol Hill, across from Lumen Field and at its Georgetown brewery.

Elysian was acquired by beer conglomerate Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2015. Besides Elysian, Portland-based Widmer Brothers, previously owned by A-B InBev, voted to join a union in February.

Widmer was sold to cannabis-product company Tilray on Aug. 8 along with Seattle-based Redhook Brewing.

Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch is the largest brewer in the world with 36.9% market share. The conglomerate has more than 500 brands under its umbrella, including Bud Light. Anheuser-Busch has seen a monthslong sales decline for Bud Light since April, The Associated Press and others reported, when conservative critics vowed to boycott the brand after the brewer sent a commemorative can to a transgender influencer. The megabrewer’s response to critics has also drawn a backlash from LGBTQ+ rights groups.

Grobelny said she hopes the Elysian’s and Widmer Brothers’ unionizing will inspire other craft brewers to start unionizing their own workplaces.

An Elysian brewer for nearly three years, Derek Bargerstock said that joining the union is an opportunity to “shape the future of the industry.”