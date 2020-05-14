Cruise line Holland America, headquartered in Seattle, will lay off, furlough or reduce the hours or pay of all of its shoreside employees, the company announced today.

Nearly 2,000 people will be laid off. The company did not respond immediately to questions about how many employees will be furloughed.

Most of Holland America’s landbound staff work in Seattle and Santa Clarita, California. Nearly half the company’s workforce in Washington state has been laid off or furloughed, a company spokesperson said.

A no-sail order from federal health officials means the company is not generating revenue, Holland America Line said in a statement. It’s not yet clear when the U.S. moratorium on cruising, or similar measures in Canada, will be lifted. The cruise line canceled all of its voyages out of Seattle last week.

“These difficult decisions were necessary because our pause in global ship operations has extended well beyond what we could have ever predicted,” the statement read.

The staff reductions are the latest in a series of cutbacks by parent company Carnival Corp.

Advertising

Holland America President Orlando Ashford announced Tuesday he would be out of the job by the end of the month, after sitting at the company helm for more than five years. The same day, Carnival laid off 450 employees of brands Cunard Line and P&O cruises in its United Kingdom offices, the BBC reported. Remaining employees took a 20% salary cut through November. The president of another Seattle-based Carnival cruise line, Seabourn, will also leave his post at the end of May.

The cruise industry as a whole has been pummeled by travel restrictions due to the novel coronavirus. Most large lines have canceled many of their sailings through the end of the year, in part due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s March 14 ban on cruising, the first time the agency has ever ordered the cruise industry to halt operations. The ban is in place until at least July 24.

More than 30 vessels have reported outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, according to the CDC. At one point, infections among passengers returning from cruise voyages accounted for approximately 17% of total reported U.S. cases.

Meanwhile, 96,000 cruise workers remain stranded aboard ship as companies struggle to repatriate them while complying with international travel restrictions, Bloomberg reported.