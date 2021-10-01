A year after emerging from bankruptcy, Seattle-based Rudy’s Barbershop is expanding.

The hipster hair-cuttery has purchased all 12 wholly owned locations of rival salon Bishops Haircuts, OregonLive reported Friday, including seven locations in Bishops’ Portland home base, as well as locations in Seattle and Arizona.

Representatives from Rudy’s and Bishops did not respond to questions about the deal.

The former Bishops salons will continue operating under the Rudy’s name, OregonLive reported. Bishops also has nearly 50 U.S. franchises, which were not included in the sale to Rudy’s.

Rudy’s was teetering on the edge of bankruptcy last year, before three of its early players wrested control of the chain back from a New York private equity firm. After the Bishops acquisition, Rudy’s will have 31 locations.