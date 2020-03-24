With the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, business owners and employees alike have numerous questions about where to get help. The resources below offer access to government and relief agency services that can help with keeping a business afloat, maintaining food and housing after a job loss, and more.
General information
- How Gov. Jay Inslee’s order defines “essential” businesses and workers in the coronavirus era
- Official Washington state COVID-19 response page
- IRS questions and answers on extensions for filing taxes and making tax payments
Help for businesses
- Small Business Stabilization Fund grants of up to $10,000 from the city of Seattle
- Keep Workers Healthy and Safe Fund business grants of up to $10,000 from the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce
- COVID-19 emergency small business loans of up to $2 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration
- $5 million in emergency grants to small businesses located near Amazon’s Seattle and Bellevue offices
Help for employees
- Paid family and medical leave
- State Employment Security Department chart of worker eligibility for benefits during COVID-19 crisis
- Applying for or renewing a health insurance plan through Washington Health Plan Finder (through April 8)
Help for those who have lost jobs
- State unemployment benefits
- Washington Connection benefit portal video on applying for food, child care, cash, long-term care and health care for individuals with disabilities
- Orca Lift subsidized public transit for reduced- and lower-income earners
- Crisis Connections support center for food, social services or emergency assistance
- City of Seattle emergency food programs
- Free meals for children and teens impacted by school closures through United Way
- COVID-19 rental assistance fund
- Resource page for renters facing evictions and other tenant issues
- Information on easing mortgage payments