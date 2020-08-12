In yet another sign of the way COVID-19 is upending business models, REI is walking away from its nearly completed corporate campus in Bellevue and will shift headquarters operations to multiple sites across the Seattle area.

The Kent-based outdoor retailer said it is in talks to sell the 380,000-square-foot building and 8-acre campus with “multiple interested parties.” People familiar with the situation say one of those interested parties is Facebook, which has facilities in the same upscale multiuse development, known as the Spring District, where the REI headquarters is being built.

“The dramatic events of 2020 have challenged us to reexamine and rethink every aspect of our business and many of the assumptions of the past,” Eric Artz, president and CEO, told employees in a Wednesday morning video call.

REI’s 1,200 headquarters employees have been working remotely since March 2 as the company has navigated the onset of the pandemic, the closure of more than 160 retail sites March 16, and a dramatic decline in revenue.

When the company returns to offices — the date is unknown — it expects to operate in several sites, including an existing one in Georgetown, as well as new satellite campuses on the Eastside and in South Puget Sound, which REI is scouting for.

The decision to abandon the nearly completed Spring District campus, which the company had expected to move into this summer, marks a major strategic shift for the outdoor retailer.

When REI announced plans in 2016 for the new headquarters campus, the project was billed as a way to consolidate operations that are spread across four Seattle-area sites.

But the pandemic has forced REI to rethink not only where its employees work but also how much capital it can afford to sink into a single asset, said Ben Steele, REI’s chief customer officer, who has led the headquarters design.

Steele said the success of REI’s work-from-home model during the pandemic demonstrated that the company could operate effectively without a central location. “We’ve seen and we’ve heard from our employees that they see a lot of benefits of working remotely,” Steele said.

That, in turn, allowed REI to rethink tying up so much capital in a single asset, especially at a time of such economic uncertainty. In May, the company projected a 30% decline in revenues for the year due to the pandemic. Although stores began reopening in May and sales have outperformed that forecast, Steele says the company expects “to be down on an annual basis.”

The new headquarters model offers REI both “a way of working that our employees can benefit from, and the ability to strategically move both (to a) healthy cash position or balance sheet,” Steele said.

Although the company declined to say how much it has invested in the project, “we anticipate that the potential sale of our property would bring a positive return on our four-year investment,” said spokesperson Halley Knigge.

The company doesn’t know how many employees will continue to work from home versus in the new satellite offices. “The goal is to create max flexibility so employees can interact with our physical office space in whatever way works best for them,” Knigge said.

Commercial real-estate brokers have publicly expressed optimism about how the future of work-from-home arrangements could affect demand for office space in downtown business cores. As lockdown restrictions lift and workers begin trickling back to the office, the thinking goes, companies will “realize how much people collaborate and are more innovative when they’re back in the space together,” said John Miller, senior managing director for CBRE Seattle, in a recent interview.

To be sure, office vacancy rates have not ticked up noticeably since the start of the pandemic. But another closely watched measure of office demand — space available to sublease — has started to rise, a sign businesses may be trying to exit the market even though they can’t yet exit their leases. Sublease space typically comes at a discount. In the Seattle area, office space available for sublease has risen 22% from the start of 2020, according to CBRE.

But while some of the area’s largest employers have signaled they won’t be using their office space for months, if not longer, it’s unlikely REI would announce the sale of its much vaunted headquarters without a buyer in tow. Other Spring District tenants — including Facebook, which occupies close to 1 million square feet on the campus — have not signaled they intend to let those leases lapse.