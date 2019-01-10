Seattle Times Company President Alan Fisco reflects on the accomplishments of The Seattle Times and looks ahead to 2019 and beyond.

As we shift our focus to 2019, I reflect on our accomplishments at The Seattle Times, and where we are heading in 2019 and beyond.

2018 was a heck of a year, with far more ups than downs. It was a year of renewed energy, innovation and accomplishment. We have many things to be proud of and thankful for.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to work side-by-side with smart, passionate and fun people. They are devoted to our mission of providing public service journalism and motivate me every day to be my best.

I’m grateful for the Blethen family’s steadfast commitment to The Seattle Times and local, independent journalism – a rare breed in our industry today.

I’m proud of the important role we play in our community. We hold people in power accountable, shed light in darkness and help make our community a better place for all. We stay true to our mission despite significant upheaval in our industry, and we help sustain the role of a free press in our society.

We’re all grateful for the support of our many loyal, longtime readers. We recently surpassed 40,000 digital subscribers, after starting from scratch just a few short years ago. Our substantial investment in new technology and tools over the past few years is paying off. It’s shifted our entire internal culture.

We have spent the last few years focusing on innovation and change, exploring new revenue streams, expanding the services we offer our advertising partners and finding ways to better serve you, our readers, in an environment of shrinking resources. We have quietly become an industry leader in many areas.

Now, on to 2019. We’re making it a priority to:

Improve the quality of our newspaper delivery service, which slipped in 2018 due to the worst carrier shortage I’ve seen in my 30+ years in this business

Improve the speed of our digital delivery

Continue to launch new products to help our advertising partners grow their businesses

Launch a new community-supported funding venture to build upon and expand our investigations team and make it one of the largest in the country

We’re creating new ways to engage both print and digital subscribers with storytelling as dynamic as our region itself, including:

New and improved newsletters that bring your favorite topics to your inbox

A fresh digital “story page” redesign

More content that reflects readers’ interests and passions

Expanded conversations with and among our readers

This is an exciting time, as we are at the forefront of a massive revolution of our business model. 2018 was a very successful year, thanks to your support. We will build upon that success in 2019.

Our goal remains the same it has been for decades: to provide quality journalism that makes our community a better place. We will continue to fight to maintain our local, independent ownership. You deserve a local voice, not one dictated by “corporate.” This has been our pledge for 122 years, and we renew it today.

Thank you for being part of our journey.

Happy New Year!