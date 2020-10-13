Premera Blue Cross, one of Washington state’s largest health insurers, will lay off 285 employees, or 8% of its 3,442-person workforce, starting Thursday because of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson said.

The Mountlake Terrace-based not-for-profit insurer, which occupies 13% of the state’s health insurance marketplace, is trying to cut costs with the goal of making health plans for individuals and groups more affordable, spokesperson Dani Chung said in an email.

“While Premera remains strong financially, we recognize the tremendous toll the global pandemic has taken on the economy and many of our group and individual customers,” Chung wrote. “Unfortunately, the global pandemic and the subsequent impact to the economy has forced us to move beyond our normal efficiency and cost-saving efforts.”

Other health insurers have seen steep profits since March as many consumers delay nonemergency care. Publicly traded UnitedHealth Group, for instance, has seen share prices rise about 50% in the last year.

Premera entered the pandemic with a surplus of nearly $700 million, after raising rates 19% in 2017 and 35% in 2018, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported in February. The insurer also counts among its clients two local tech giants that have seen record-breaking profits amid the pandemic: Amazon and Microsoft.

In response to questions about why Premera would lay off employees while its financial performance remains strong, Chung said that “affordability and lower costs are important to our customers, and Premera must continue to do all it can to meet that need and make healthcare more affordable.”

Premera’s cuts will affect “non-customer facing” roles; affected employees will receive severance packages and job placement assistance, Chung said.