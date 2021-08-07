Suzy Monford, president and CEO of PCC Community Markets, is stepping down after a roughly seven-month tenure marked by COVID-19, controversy and a customer revolt at the popular natural foods retailer.

“I have made the difficult decision to leave PCC to pursue other career opportunities,” Monford said in a statement issued by the co-op Saturday morning. “Being part of PCC has been a very rewarding experience and I am fortunate to have been part of the co-op community.”

Monford’s role will be filled temporarily by Brad Brown, a retired REI executive and former PCC board member who also served as interim CEO before Monford’s arrival last December.

PCC officials offered no additional details about the reason for Monford’s departure, and said the organization, which runs 15 Seattle-area locations, will start looking for a permanent replacement “immediately,” according to the statement.

Monford joined PCC in December 2020 after serving as president of Kroger-owned grocery brand QFC between 2017 and 2019.

But her short tenure at PCC was marked by challenges and controversy, including pandemic-related costs and a slapdown by member-customers that resulted in two front-line PCC workers winning seats on the co-op’s board of trustees.

Advertising

Monford’s challenges emerged soon after her arrival as the co-op grappled with around $4 million in extra pandemic-related expenses, such as cleaning and additional pay for workers.

Those rising costs were among the reasons Monford gave in February when she wrote to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to oppose the City Council’s proposal for $4-an-hour hazard pay.

“Unlike large corporate grocers who saw a large sustained uptick in sales nationwide, we have not had a sustained increase in sales and do not have a national footprint to rely on to offset these costs nor the cost of doing business in Seattle,” Monford wrote.

But that message seems somewhat at odds with PCC’s own reported financial performance. Annual revenues for 2020 jumped 26%, to $383.2 million, over 2019, while operating expenses jumped 22%, to $145.9 million, according to the co-op’s most recent financial statement. Net income in 2020 was up 26%, to $2.7 million.

The co-op also saw its biggest-ever jump in membership — from around 70,000 in 2019 to more than 95,000 today, a PCC spokesperson said. The co-op operates locations in Seattle, Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland and Redmond.

In June, the co-op was forced to delay the opening of its new Rainier Square tower location in downtown Seattle, originally slated for this summer, until next spring due to a shortage of workers and likely customers.

Advertising

At the time, Monford cited company concerns about finding the 100 or so workers necessary to staff a new store when the natural-foods retailer already has vacancies at its existing locations.

Monford faced other challenges. Her opposition to hazard pay irked some PCC employees, who said the move expressed a lack of support for staff during the pandemic.

Some employees also saw Monford as part of a rising corporate sensibility in PCC’s management. Before Monford’s arrival from QFC, PCC had been run by former senior Starbucks executive Cate Hardy.

Some employees worried that the co-op’s new, more mainstream management clashed with the original mission and style of the organization, which was founded by 15 families as a food-buying club in 1953.

Some customers had complained “that it’s not much different than walking into any other grocery store in a chain,” Laurae McIntyre, a Fremont PCC staffer, told The Seattle Times in April.

Those concerns were part of what led McIntyre and co-worker Donna Rasmussen to run for positions on PCC’s board of directors this spring.

Advertising

Although their campaigns were not supported by PCC, which backed two incumbents, both McIntyre and Rasmussen won and became the first workers to join the board in more than a decade.

Saturday’s statement by PCC board chair Paul Davis emphasized a commitment to the co-op’s brand.

After a brief thanks to Monford “for helping lead the co-op,” Davis said he wanted “to express our confidence in Brad and the PCC leadership team to continue PCC’s work supporting our staff, members, customers and communities we serve while we search for a new CEO.

“We are passionate about delivering on PCC’s mission, vision and values, and our 2021 priorities, including the relocation of our beloved Kirkland PCC store, have not changed.”