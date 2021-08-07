Suzy Monford, president and CEO of PCC Community Markets, is leaving that role after a roughly seven-month tenure marked by change and controversy at the popular natural foods retailer.

“I have made the difficult decision to leave PCC to pursue other career opportunities,” Monford said in a statement issued by the co-op Saturday morning. “Being part of PCC has been a very rewarding experience and I am fortunate to have been part of the co-op community.”

Monford’s role will be filled temporarily by Brad Brown, a retired REI executive and former PCC board member. PCC officials declined to share any additional details about the reason for Monford’s departure, and said the organization will start looking for a permanent replacement “immediately,” according to the statement.

Monford, who joined PCC in December 2020 after serving president of Kroger-owned grocery brand QFC between 2017 and 2019.

But her time at PCC was marked by challenges and controversy.

During the pandemic, the grocery saw only a relatively modest uptick in sales but a large increase in related costs, which amounted to $4 million extra cleaning and other pandemic-related expenses, including extra pay for workers.

Advertising

In February, Monford wrote to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to oppose the city’s proposal for $4-an-hour hazard pay.

“PCC rarely weighs in on issues in the Seattle City Council,” Monford wrote. “We are so concerned about the impact of the Hazard Pay Ordinance on independent grocers like us, that we feel we have no choice other than to share our concerns.”

Some PCC employees were irked by Monford’s letter, which they felt expressed a lack of support for staff during the pandemic.

In April, two of those employees ran for, and later won, seats on the PCC board of directors.

This is a developing story and will be updated.