BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar (PCAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.33.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $8.88 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.44 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.28 billion.

