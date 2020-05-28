Nordstrom waswalloped worse than expected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle-based retailer on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $521 million, or $3.33 a share, on revenue that fell 38% to $2.12 billion, for the three-month period ended May 2. In the year-earlier period ended May 4, 2019, Nordstrom posted a profit of $37 million on revenue of $3.44 billion.

A poll of 21 Wall Street analysts by S&P Capital IQ showed they expected the company to post a loss of $165.28 million, or $1.09 a share, on revenue of $2.27 billion for the three-month period ended May 2.

The results came amid heightened retail sector optimism surrounding the gradual reopening of non-essential stores nationwide. Nordstrom began reopening stores in selected locations this month — 40% are now open; it’s offering curbside pickup at most of its full-line stores.

Earlier this month, Nordstrom announced it was permanently closing 16 of its 116 full-line stores and restructuring operations as part of a $150 million cost-saving measure to help it weather economic fallout from the pandemic. CEO Erik Nordstrom said the company enters the second quarter in a strong position, in part from lowering inventory by 25% and increasing its cash liquidity.

“We’re entering the second quarter in a position of strength, adding to our confidence that we have sufficient liquidity to successfully execute our strategy in 2020 and over the longer term,” Erik Nordstrom said in a news release.

Advertising

In mid-March, the company closed its brick-and-mortar stores due to pandemic concerns, suspended quarterly dividends and pulled its 2020 economic outlook.

In a securities filing last month, it wrote: “The longer our stores remain closed to the public, the greater impact it will have on our results of operations and financial condition, and if our physical locations remain closed to customers for an extended period of time our financial situation could become distressed.”

In announcing the permanent store closures, the retailer specified that the pandemic wasn’t entirely to blame and likely accelerated a process that would inevitably have played out. Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, the company’s stock had swooned after it announced missing its sales and revenue targets for its fourth quarter.

On Thursday, Nordstrom shares closed at $18.12, down 7.7%, or $1.52. The company released its financial results after markets closed.