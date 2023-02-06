You’re not the only one experiencing issues with Microsoft Outlook.

Microsoft Outlook went down Monday evening, preventing users primarily in North America from accessing, sending or searching email within the system, according to the software giant’s status website.

The company said shortly before 9:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time that it confirmed a “recent change” was contributing to the cause and that it was working to restart portions of the affected infrastructure in order to restore service.

No estimated time for restoration was available. An update is expected Tuesday morning.

We're investigating access and service issues for Outlook. More information will be provided in the admin center under EX512238 as it becomes available. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) February 7, 2023

Outlook appeared to have crashed after 7:30 p.m., according to Downdetector.

The outage came two weeks after a larger suite of Microsoft communications applications — including Microsoft 365, Teams and Sharepoint, as well as Outlook — went down for several hours. The company later reported that the outage was caused by a failed update to a router.