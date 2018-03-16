Longtime family owned business Daly's Paint and Decorating closes doors, leaving debt and unfulfilled customer orders.

Local home design store Daly’s Paint and Decorating has closed its doors in Seattle and Bellevue, leaving unpaid debts and nearly $87,800 in customer deposits for orders that have gone unfilled.

A court-appointed receiver, Elliott Bay Asset Solutions, is in the process of liquidating the assets of the longtime family-owned business to pay its debts. Anyone who believes they’re owed money by Daly’s must make a claim with King County Superior Court no later than April 3, according to documents in the receivership, which was filed Feb. 26.

It’s unlikely Daly’s assets will be sufficient to cover all outstanding debts, a preliminary balance sheet filed with the court indicates.

Calls to Daly’s attorney were not immediately returned. The voicemail system at the company’s Seattle store on Stone Way North – where founder Walter Daly set up shop in the late 1940s – was not accepting new messages Friday morning, and a recording directed people to the company’s website, which reads:

“Dear Customers, ​Daly’s is closed. Thank you for 80 colorful years in Seattle and 57 in Bellevue. ​It was our pleasure to work with so many of you over the years.”

It also includes a link to the court order granting the company’s petition for receivership.

Daly’s is jointly owned by Robin Daly — granddaughter of the company founder — and her husband, Daren Hecker. The business offered high-end paints and blinds, custom-tinted wood finishes, and in-home design services.

Court filings show unpaid bills and debts owed to paint suppliers, landlords, utilities, insurers, banks, individual creditors and others. A preliminary balance sheet prepared in late February lists a little more than $378,000 in assets and just over $1 million in liabilities.