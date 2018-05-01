30-year-old Top Ten Toys will keep its name after acquisition by Snapdoodle Toys, another local retailer committed to in-person shopping.

Two local toy stores that have eschewed online sales in favor of curated inventory in physical stores are joining up.

Snapdoodle Toys, founded a decade ago in Kenmore, is buying Top Ten Toys, which marks 30 years in business this year.

Top Ten owner Allen Rickert is retiring and, in Snapdoodle founders Rob and Cherry Pickering, he found buyers with a proven track record, he said in a news release.

Rob Pickering said in a statement that “in contrast to widely held thinking, I’m enthusiastic about the future of retail, especially the toy sector.”

Top Ten, in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood, will continue operating under its old name and join Snapdoodle’s two locations in Kenmore and Redmond.

At 9,000 square feet, Top Ten claims to be Seattle’s largest toy retailer — and might be the largest in the state after Toys R Us closes locations in Washington and across the country. While it is still substantially smaller in size than the typical big-box retailer, Top Ten said it has some 20,000 items on its shelves, nearly double the number found in a Toys R Us. Snapdoodle, too, boasts a similarly large selection.