Already the last among major West Coast airports to implement mandatory mask wearing, a formal policy for the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is still more than a week away and details are yet to be worked out.

Masks are already mandatory at San Francisco International Airport. They will be mandatory at Los Angeles International Airport as of Monday May 11. Denver International Airport implemented a mandatory mask policy a week ago. But at Sea-Tac, masks are still optional and details of a new mandate — announced in part late Saturday — are yet to be determined.

“Still many more details to come,” Peter McGraw, spokesman for the Port of Seattle said Sunday in an email to The Seattle Times. Port officials will meet Tuesday for further discussion of a mask policy. Implementation of a mask policy for the traveling public, and visitors to the airport and Port employees is set for May 18.

The start on a mask policy was announced after airport officials met with dozens of tenants Friday afternoon and also that day talked with airport peers around the country, and decided that mandating masks was the safest policy, McGraw said.

The requirement to wear masks will apply not only to travelers but to airport workers, including Port of Seattle employees, and airport visitors who aren’t flying. People who can’t tolerate facial coverings for medical reasons, will be exempt, though a policy as to how to document such a condition has not yet been decided. Very young children also will be exempt from the rule — though the age cut off also has not been set.

There may be vending machines at the airport with masks for sale, but whether and when such sales will be available also is yet to be determined McGaw said. Meanwhile BYO just about anything — mask, towel, bandana — is fine.

Enforcement procedures and penalties are yet to be determined as well.

About 3,800 people pass through the airport daily since this virus struck, compared with a daily average of as many as 55,000 in early May, 2019, according to the port. Some travelers say they have been shocked, in using Sea-Tac airport, at how little has been done to address public safety during the pandemic.

“What is wrong with the people running Sea-Tac?” said Chuck Springer, who flew home to Anchorage from Phoenix via Sea-Tac on Friday May 8. “There didn’t appear to be any extra effort at Sea-Tac to protect people.”

He and his wife arrived at the S gates and had to take the train to the main terminal. “It looked like every other day six months ago, everyone is crowding in, there are no social distancing markings, there is no one to help or guide the situation, everyone is packed in close together just like the old days,” he said.

He said he saw very few people wearing masks. “It’s like wow, we are stepping into the twilight zone.”

Even some port commissioners said Sunday the airport has been too slow to take action on a mask policy.

“Why is this taking so long?” Port Commissioner Fred Felleman said Sunday. “It has been slow, clearly this is overdue. The public has every right to question, when they are leaving San Francisco and everyone is masked. Clearly it wasn’t fast enough. I am just as negligent for not forcing the question. It is just incredible.”

The port has been focused on the economic impact of losing 95 percent of its business at SeaTac due to the travel slowdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Felleman said. “But that shouldn’t take precedence over public health.”

Also to be discussed Tuesday is whether pre-boarding temperature checks will be required of travelers, but again confusion reins. What would happen next if a passenger has a high temperature? Would they be denied travel? By who and how?

Paine Field Airport already is on top of temperature checks, according to a policy implemented more than a week ago.

Airlines including Seattle-based Alaska Airlines have already set policies that make coverings mandatory for passengers when they’re on the plane.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced in the last week that workers at all its screening checkpoints, including those at Sea-Tac, will be required to have masks. At Sea-Tac, seven TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19.Nationwide, as of Sunday, 546 TSA employees had tested positive and six died after contracting the virus.

The port has provided masks for front-line workers like janitors and airport guides at Sea-Tac, but they haven’t been required to wear them.

Masks are becoming mandatory even in France, a country that has resisted and even outlawed face coverings. Infamous for its burqa ban, France is now making face masks mandatory, according to the Washington Post. Starting Monday, France will require people to wear masks in high schools and on public transportation — with monitoring by video camera on the Paris Metro to track compliance.

Unlike President Donald Trump who has yet to be seen wearing a mask in public, French President Emmanuel Macron has been sporting a navy mask emblazoned with his country’s flag at public events.

There appears to be very high support for mask wearing in France, with 94 percent of people in the country stating they approve of wearing masks, according to one poll.

In the U.S., the discrepancy of policies at airports just mirrors the larger confusion faced by the public everywhere during the coronavirus pandemic as to what is expected of them to keep themselves and their neighbors safe. Store by store, jurisdiction by jurisdiction and even day by day, the situation changes.

While some Bay Area counties in California now require mask wearing in public, King County and Seattle recommend face coverings but do not yet require it, though policies are under discussion.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that all persons wear a cloth face covering when out in public when social distancing of at least 6 feet may be difficult to maintain, such as at a pharmacy or grocery store. The agency is not recommending surgical masks, or N-95 masks, which are needed by health personnel, but rather any cloth covering.

A face covering is important for slowing the transmission of the novel coronavirus because people may be carrying the virus and not know it, experts say. Some may even have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and not have symptoms.

For this reason maintaining six feet of distance with all people when out of the home is important to slow the spread of the virus, which researchers now say does not move on its own — it is moved by people.

Cloth coverings can be made from simple household items such as towels or bandanas.