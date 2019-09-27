A lawsuit filed this week sheds some new light on the collapse of five Seattle-area motorcycle dealerships that left employees without jobs, customers without bikes, and the motorcycle community with questions about the plans — or even the whereabouts — of the owner.

VW Credit, a Delaware company that lends to car and motorcycle dealerships to buy inventory, on Wednesday sued Howard Crow, a Microsoft program manager-turned-motorcycle dealer whose NobleRush chain of dealerships was abruptly shut down last week.

In the lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, VW Credit claims that Crow and several of his companies defaulted on nearly $2.7 million in loans used to finance the purchase of 170 Ducati motorcycles and other equipment for his dealerships in Redmond Town Center and on Lake City Way in Seattle.

The lawsuit claims that Crow and his companies failed to make some payments on the bike loans and refused to voluntarily surrender the bikes, which served as collateral for the loans.

Crow’s Ducati dealerships, along with three other dealerships — a BMW store at the Lake City location and two multi-brand dealerships in Burien — have been shuttered since Sept. 19, when employees and customers arrived to find the businesses shuttered and, in some cases, moving crews hauling off dozens of bikes.

For days, little was known about the reasons for the closure of stores, which Crow began acquiring in 2012 and rebranding under the name NobleRush.

Crow, a veteran Microsoft program manager and motorcycle enthusiast, could not be reached for comment. Several former employees and customers said they had been told that the 52-year-old Sammamish resident has been traveling out of the country for business since the closures.

Instead, skeleton crews of former employees, said to be working without pay, spent days working with frantic customers to deliver bikes that had been paid for or brought in for service, or refunding deposits.

The suit offers a few details about what went wrong at NobleRush and why things appear to have come to a head last week.

According to the suit, in May 2018, Crow and several of his companies — Sammamish-based Corsa Holdings, Ducati Seattle, and Redmond-based Bellemotto — entered into an agreement with VW Credit for the financing of “a large volume of motorcycles and other vehicles and equipment.”

According to the suit, that volume ultimately included 170 motorcycles from Ducati, maker of high-performance, high-end bikes that have become cultural icons (Carrie-Anne Moss and Kenau Reeves ride one in “Matrix 2”) and are popular among the younger riding set.

The suit says 87 of the Ducatis went to the Seattle location on Lake City Way, and the other 81 went to the Ducati location in Redmond. The bikes, some of which are pre-owned, ranged in price from around $7,000 to around $32,000, according to the lawsuit.

Earlier this month, VW Credit received several indications that NobleRush was in trouble, according to the lawsuit.

The finance company was “informed by a third party that Borrowers, or their affiliates, were considering, or had already filed for, bankruptcy protection,” according to the lawsuit, and that, “at the same time, [Crow and his companies] had failed to make payments to [VW Credit] when due.”

VW Credit “also received a letter from another lender indicating that it was liquidating its collateral owned by Bellemoto.”

Attorneys for VW Credit did not respond to requests for comment. Likewise, a call to a cellphone listed for Howard Crow was not returned.