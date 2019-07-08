Staff from nonprofit online news site Crosscut and local PBS affiliate KCTS 9 have presented management with a petition seeking recognition of their ongoing unionization effort.

Following a card vote last weekend that showed almost 90 percent of staff support a union, leadership from parent organization Cascade Public Media was notified of the effort Monday, Crosscut staff reporter David Kroman said.

“The CEO [Rob Dunlop] was not in the office, and neither was the other person just underneath him [senior vice president and chief operating officer Rebecca Farwell] … so we pretended we were Martin Luther and we taped the mission statement to their doors,” Crosscut staff reporter Lilly Fowler said.

Fowler said staff have been discussing unionization for about six months, but did not go public with the effort until this morning, when they asked management to voluntarily recognize them as a bargaining unit under the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild, Local 37082, a branch of The NewsGuild — Communications Workers of America. Local 37082 also represents many news staffers at The Seattle Times.

Crosscut and KCTS staff, clad in red NewsGuild tees, presented the statement in person to executive editor Victor Hernandez.

“He took it well, I’ve got to say,” Fowler said. “He smiled and almost, like, kind of congratulated us. So it went well.”

Hernandez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We hope to get a response from them soon,” Fowler said of Cascade management. If they opt to voluntarily recognize the unit, she continued, they’ll enter straight into contract negotiations; if not, staff have already filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.