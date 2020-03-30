With coronavirus steadily decimating Seattle-area businesses, workers lucky enough to be in “essential” industries that remain open often face another kind of job anxiety: that the work itself brings a risk from the highly contagious disease.

Last month, the state Department of Labor and Industry, which oversees workplace safety, ordered employers to treat COVID-19 as a “workplace hazard” and take steps to protect employees. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been updating its already extensive guidance for employers on the disease.

But to hear employees tell it, many employers aren’t following through. At “essential” companies ranging from corporate giants like Amazon to grocery chains to independent shops, some workers say management isn’t doing enough to keep work areas clean or to enforce safe distance between co-workers or customers or to disclose when a colleague tests positive for COVID-19, according to complaints received by The Seattle Times.

Workers “are very nervous,” adds Daniel Kalish, an employment law attorney and partner at the Seattle firm HKM who represents employees in workplace disputes and who is fielding many COVID-19-related inquiries.

Some workers say the problem is a familiar one: too many employers are putting profits ahead of workers’ health.

But Kalish and other legal and public health experts see a much larger problem. With coronavirus, employers are trying to protect their bottom lines from an unprecedented workplace hazard that is changing so rapidly–and which has spawned so many new government regulations and directives–that even worker-friendly firms may be failing to address employee concerns.

Companies are “still in the triage stage, trying to figure it out exactly,” said Michael Griffin, an employment law attorney at the Seattle firm Jackson Lewis who works with employers. “The crises has created “a monumental task for management and HR to address all of those [regulatory questions] while also addressing the bigger picture, which is keeping people safe.”

The result: rising conflict between employers and employers over what employers are required to do, what they can require their workers to do, and what rights employees have. That tension is not only undermining “essential” operations during the shutdown; it may also create problems when Washington tries to reopen its economy and companies try to persuade workers to come back.

That dynamic has played out most visibly around workplace hygiene, especially in companies where employees have tested positive for the disease, or where employees work closely with customers.

Federal and state law has long required employers to “provide a safe and healthful workplace,” said Griffin, and since the outbreak, the CDC has come out with detailed guidance for disinfecting potentially contaminated workplaces.

But most of the guidance is exactly that–guidance–with few specifics on enforcement. That’s partly because experts themselves still don’t fully understand the mechanics of coronavirus transmission.

There is broad agreement over basic measures, such as disinfecting surfaces, proper ventilation, and allowing adequate time for hand-washing. But there is uncertainty over questions like the degree of risk of contracting the disease by touching a contaminated surface–a box in a warehouse, for example.

As important, the uniqueness of each workplace and job description makes it challenging to develop general guidelines. “Because each facility is so different, making a blanket order is going to be really hard to do,” said Marilyn Roberts, a microbiologist with the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences at the University of Washington.

Those complexities have led to huge variations in how companies approach COVID-19 workplace risks, and a lot of anxiety among employees that their safety is being looked after. That’s especially the case at businesses that rely on warehouses, where employees often work in close quarters, or in grocery stores and other “essential” retailers, where workers deal with hundreds of customers a day.

At Lowes, for example, workers said that managers were maintaining social distancing at checkout stands, but not in “the remainder of the store, where customers and employees are still crammed together,” one worker told At a local linen company, drivers are expected to visit 20 to 30 other businesses every day “interacting with multiple people at each business … and then drive to next customer, and go inside and interact with more customers without … enough PPE to protect ourselves,” according to another complaint.

But it has also been a problem at some “essential” companies that have corporate operations, but which have been reluctant to allow employees to from home.

At a local construction firm, employees said supervisors weren’t allowing work from home because no staff member had yet tested positive for COVID-19. “I am worried that people are going to be required to come in until it’s too late,” wrote the employee. Another person who called The Times broke down in tears while describing a family member who was still being required to report to work in a massive office complex even as many other employers had embraced work-from-home policies.

Many workers say they have been reluctant to push the issue with management–both because they fear of losing their jobs at a time of rising layoffs, but also because they don’t know what their rights are.

Can employees be forced to work under conditions they personally regard as unsafe? Can an employee who wants to work from home be fired for refusing to come into the office? Can managers demand proof that an employee has underlying health conditions or other extenuating circumstances, such as a high-risk family member, before allowing an employee to work from home?

At a local construction firm, management’s case-by-case approach to work-from-home requests was effectively “requiring workers to disclose health conditions, they have previously chosen to keep to themselves.”

Another major area of employee conflict: paid leave. Workers in Washington are already guaranteed paid leave under state law and some city laws–and they may also qualify for emergency paid sick leave benefits under the FFRA, which has provisions for companies that shut down under government orders.

But there are massive uncertainties over, for example, whether the new federal benefits apply to workers whose companies close due to a stay-at-home order, such as the one issued march 23 by Gov. Insles, versus an official quarantine. Another unknown: whether workers with symptoms (but no formal diagnosis) who self-quarantine can claim the two weeks of paid leave under state law.

One critical factor here, legal experts say, is that legal framework around coronavirus is itself in flux.

The crisis has produced so many new regulations, orders, and even laws–such as the recently enacted Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFRA)–that have implications for business, but which have not been fully translated into detailed guidance or interpreted by years of court battles. “We have none of that right now,” Kalish said.

But already, outlines of a new legal landscape are emerging government agencies translate the voluminous regulations in specific guidance for employers. The state Employment Security Department offers a website showing how various COVID-19 scenarios would be treated under the state’s leave, unemployment, and industrial insurance laws.

Employment lawyers like Kalish and Griffin are also assessing whether new policies will change existing workplace protections. Kalish, for example, thinks workers are likely to gain leverage with their employers from new policies on issues such as social distance. For example, if worker was fired for refusing to attend a meeting with 50 other people in a crowded conference room, the worker would likely be able to take the employer to court, Kalish said. Workers can’t be “terminated for following public policy,” Kalish said.

Legal experts also expect more clarity around paid leave and other pandemic-related benefits.

For example, while it’s still not clear whether Gov. Inlsee’s March 23 stay-at-home order will suffice to trigger the emergency leave provisions under the FFRA, said Griffin, he notes that Saturday’s order by King County Local Health Officer on quarantine and isolation would trigger those benefits.”

In the meantime, experts recommend that employers err on the side of accommodating employee concerns.

“I would really encourage companies to go beyond the legal requirements and whatever legal requirements may come down” from regulators, said Kalish. “For crying out loud, if someone does have a relative who’s immuno-compromised and it’s fine for the person to work from home, then even if the company’s not legally … required to offer it, they should freaking offer it.”

Experts also urge employees to keep in mind that many employers are under heavy pressure, both internally and from regulators and the public, to improve their COVID-19 policies.

Amazon, for example, is now promising to test employees for fever and has taken other precautions thanks to heavy pressure by employees and lots of media attention. Costco, which initially refused to allow corporate staff to work from home, eventually reversed course after an employee backlash. Even workers who were bitter at management now admit the retailer seems to have learned from its mistakes.

“They realized how they were handling it probably wasn’t the best,” said a corporate campus employee who asked to remain anonymous. “I think they finally got the idea.”