Bothell-based Ventec Life Systems and General Motors are going ahead with plans to start producing 10,000 potentially life-saving VOCSN ventilators a month with the possibility of scaling much larger.

The companies announced that decision Friday despite the Trump administration still not having committed to funding levels. In a release, they pledged to deliver the first machines next month and ramp up after that to a 10,000 monthly minimum “with the infrastructure and capability to scale much further.’’

“This pandemic is unprecedented and so is the response, with incredible support from GM and their suppliers,’’ Ventec CEO Chris Kiple said in the release. “Healthcare professionals on the front lines deserve the best tools to treat patients and precision critical care ventilators like VOCSN are what is necessary to save lives.’’

The announcement came after President Trump on Friday morning lashed out on Twitter at GM and CEO Mary Barra over the ventilators, writing: “As usual with ‘this’ General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventiltors ‘very quickly’. Now they are saying it will only be 6,000 in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke ‘P’.”

A follow-up tweet stated that “Invoke P” refered to the Defense Production Act that would force companies to produce needed equipment. The two companies announced their plans to move forward shortly afterward.

The ventilators will be built at GM’s manufacturing 2.6-million-square-foot facility in Kokomo, Indiana, which already supports the production of precision electrical components. The companies say they’ve obtained enough of the more than 700 component parts to build up to 200,000 machines.

GM will deploy 1,000 of its workers to scale production of the ventilators.

A source, not authorized to speak publicly, said the companies made the move to proceed despite the Trump administrtion’s uncertainty over how many units it wanted built. An announcement on the joint effort was to have been made Wednesday night, but was delayed.

The New York Times was first to report on the delay Thursday night, citing White House hesitancy over a potential $1 billion pricetag for the project. The source said the companies expect the federal government to fund at least some of the efforts once it “figures out” how many ventilators will be required.

At that point, the source added, the companies could scale beyond 10,000 a month if needed.

Ventec’s VOCSN, approved by the FDA two years ago, is a multi-function ventilator, priced midway between the $5,000 for a typical home-care device and $50,000 for top-end intensive care unit (ICU) hospital models. At 18 pounds with a nine-hour battery, it combines five separate pieces of equipment – a ventilator, oxygen source, cough assist pump, suction unit and medication-delivery nebulizer — into one, making it practical for rapid deployment to remote locales or triage centers.

VOCSN’s combined unit also reduces the number of medical personnel needed to manage patients in more confined emergency spaces. A typical ICU device requires a critical care doctor, respiratory therapist and a nurse to monitor multiple pieces of equipment.