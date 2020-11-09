Medical technology maker Boston Scientific is closing its Bothell facility and laying off 230 workers there, the company confirmed Monday.

Employees at the Bothell facility were notified of the closure more than a year ago, Boston Scientific spokesperson Kate Haranis said Monday in an email. The layoffs take effect Dec. 6, according to state records.

The closure comes as the pandemic has cut deeply into the sales of medical devices for elective surgeries, that make up much of Boston Scientific’s business.

The Bothell operations are being transferred to other company locations, and Bothell employees were being offered severance benefits and the opportunity to apply for other company positions, Haranis said.

“We recognize that this is difficult for employees impacted by these changes,” Haranis said. “The company is committed to providing these employees with support to help with their transition.”

Boston Scientific’s Bothell facility was originally a stand-alone company, Ekos, founded in the mid-1990s, which developed and manufactured an ultrasound-enhanced system for breaking up severe blood clots. In 2013, Ekos was purchased by London-based health-care company BTG for $180 million, plus a possible $40 million in future performance payments.

In 2018, Boston Scientific announced it would buy BTG for $4.2 billion. Shortly after the sale closed, in August 2019, Boston Scientific decided to shut down the Bothell facility, Haranis said.

“We looked at our combined organization’s portfolio and footprint and decided to transfer the work currently performed at the Bothell site to existing Boston Scientific facilities to help us align our products, capabilities, technologies and resources to support our business strategies,” Haranis said.

In April, Boston Scientific reported a significant decline in sales due to the pandemic, placed many of its employees on a four-day workweek and cut pay 20% for three months, according to The Boston Globe.