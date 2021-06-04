Bellevue-based startup Unify Square agreed this week to be acquired by Unisys for $152 million in cash.

The deal was announced Thursday and was expected to close the same day.

Unify Square, founded in 2008, makes software designed to help businesses manage their meetings, chats and calls. Customers include Microsoft, Zoom and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Unisys, an information technology provider based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, posted $510 million in revenue and a $158 million loss in the first quarter.

“Unisys and Unify Square hold a shared vision for how businesses can more easily adapt to the new reality of a hybrid workforce,” John Case, Unify Square’s CEO, said in a news release. “Together with Unisys, we will have a unique opportunity to help more enterprises thrive.”

Unify Square has 220 employees worldwide — including offices in Britain, Germany, Switzerland, India, Australia and Lithuania — and expects to have 250 by the end of the year, spokesman Scott Gode said. No cuts are expected following the acquisition, he added. Unify declined to reveal the company’s revenue or if it was profitable.