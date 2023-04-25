Paccar on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $733.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue-based company said it had profit of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $8.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.05 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.62 billion.

Paccar was founded in 1905.

