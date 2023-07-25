Rite Aid is closing a Bartell Drugs location in downtown Seattle as the national pharmacy chain continues to trim its portfolio to reduce losses. The closing day will be Monday.

The decision to close this store was based on factors “including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and store performance,” Rite Aid said in a statement Tuesday. The company also said it will work on transferring prescriptions to avoid disruption of services.

The downtown location at 910 Fourth Ave., next to the Seattle Central Library, is the fifth Bartell to shutter in less than a year. The four other locations were in the Chinatown International District, University District, Ballard and South Lake Union. After the five closures, Washington’s 133-year-old Bartell is left with 62 locations.

The nearest Bartell in downtown is 0.6 mile away at 1101 Madison St.

Rite Aid said there are no plans to close additional locations at this time.

Philadelphia-based Rite Aid bought Bartell Drugs for $95 million in 2020 at a time when the local pharmacy had to take on significant debt to stay in business. Since then, Rite Aid has struggled to stem losses as it competes in an oversupplied industry dominated by two giant chains, CVS and Walgreens.

In June, Rite Aid reported a loss of $306.7 million. Its revenues of $5.6 billion exceeded analyst estimates, but they were lower than the $6 billion reported in the same quarter last year.

In addition to Bartell closures, at least 195 out of nearly 2,200 Rite Aid locations nationwide have closed since the beginning of last year.

In an investor call in June, Rite Aid Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Matthew Schroeder said the company continually evaluates store performance, especially at locations that have lease agreements expiring soon.

The review process, according to Schroeder, considers how to “drive as much profitability as we can while still maintaining a presence in communities and providing access to our customers.”

While Bartell is closing one of its downtown locations, the neighborhood is showing signs of recovery after years of grappling with fewer visitors, remote work and high crime.

According to the Downtown Seattle Association, foot traffic from both visitors and office workers has increased. In June, the total number of visitors was 96% of pre-pandemic levels, and weekday worker foot traffic was 54% compared with June 2019.

Crime in Seattle’s commercial downtown in 2022 was below 2019 levels. Last year, downtown had a total of 2,594 reported offenses, down from 3,428 in 2019, according to the Seattle Police Department. In 2020 and 2021, SPD recorded 1,934 and 2,607 total offenses, respectively.