VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania has lashed out at retailing giant Walmart for using the letters USSR as well as Soviet Union emblems on T-shirts and other products for sale in the country, and is demanding that the products be removed.
The ambassador to the United States of the former Soviet republic, where such symbols are likened to Nazi ones and are banned, says “horrific crimes were done under the Soviet symbols of a sickle and hammer.”
Rolandas Krisciunas wrote Wednesday to Walmart that “the promotion of such symbols resonates with a big pain for many centuries.”
The Baltic country welcomed in May a decision by German sports gear maker Adidas to remove a red tank top with the letters USSR and emblems of the Soviet Union from its online store.
Most Read Business Stories
- No NFL team will sign Colin Kaepernick, but he's the new face of its official uniform supplier
- Jeff Bezos donates $10 million to veteran-focused super PAC in first political venture
- Who’s reinventing health benefits? One of the most hated companies in the U.S.
- Amazon's Jeff Bezos donates $10 million to veteran-focused super PAC in first major political venture
- It is tempting to take Social Security at 62. You should wait.