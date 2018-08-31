LinkedIn says it’s working to combat Chinese espionage activity targeting users of the online career network.
The Microsoft-owned service said Friday it’s partnering with U.S. law enforcement agencies after uncovering fake LinkedIn profiles and other fraudulent activity.
Reuters reported Friday that William Evanina, who directs the U.S. Office of the National Counterintelligence Executive, says the U.S. government informed LinkedIn about China’s “super aggressive” efforts to contact members on the site, apparently for the purpose of spy recruitment.
LinkedIn said earlier in August it found accounts were being misused to connect with LinkedIn members who work at political organizations. The company then said in a blog post Tuesday it has reason to believe “nation-state actors” were creating fake accounts.
China’s foreign ministry told Reuters it disputes Evanina’s allegations.