The Microsoft-owned service said it’s partnering with U.S. law enforcement agencies after uncovering fake LinkedIn profiles.

LinkedIn says it’s working to combat Chinese espionage activity targeting users of the online career network.

The Microsoft-owned service said Friday it’s partnering with U.S. law enforcement agencies after uncovering fake LinkedIn profiles and other fraudulent activity.

Reuters reported Friday that William Evanina, who directs the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said the U.S. government informed LinkedIn about China’s “super aggressive” efforts to contact members on the site, apparently for the purpose of spy recruitment.

Evanina called on LinkedIn to cancel the fake accounts in an interview with Reuters, citing similar efforts by Twitter and other social media sites.

LinkedIn said earlier in August it found accounts were being misused to connect with LinkedIn members who work at political organizations. The company then said in a blog post Tuesday it has reason to believe “nation-state actors” were creating fake accounts.

“In every case, we took immediate action against the accounts in question once we discovered the abuse,” the company wrote in its Tuesday post.

In a separate blog post earlier this month, Paul Rockwell, LinkedIn’s head of trust and safety, said the company restricted less than 40 accounts that were “engaged in efforts to connect with members who are in political organizations.”

China’s foreign ministry told Reuters it disputes Evanina’s allegations.