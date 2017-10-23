INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. says it is going ahead with a $72 million project updating an insulin manufacturing facility in Indianapolis even as the drugmaker plans to cut about 3,500 jobs from its global workforce.
The Indianapolis-based company said Monday the project will replace an existing insulin vial filling line and allow it to meet growing demand for its insulin products.
Lilly says the work is among $850 million in planned U.S. capital projects that were announced in March.
Lilly has seen sales slump for top sellers like the insulin Humalog, but company CEO David Ricks said diabetes treatment remains a key area.
Most Read Stories
- ICE agents arrest man inside Oregon house without warrant
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' romp over the Giants at MetLife Stadium
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- I-5’s Uncle Sam billboard: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Seahawks gain control of their emotions, and the ball, to finally break loose from Giants, 24-7
The company announced in September it would cut nearly 9 percent of its workforce, mostly through a voluntary retirement program in the United States.