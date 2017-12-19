BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A Libyan legislator says the parliament based in the east has appointed a new governor for the central bank, which could heighten tensions with the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.
Saleh Afhaima told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the House of Representatives based in Tobruk approved Mohamed el-Shukri as the new governor of the bank, which controls the country’s oil revenues.
The parliament sacked Sadik el-Kabir and appointed his deputy, Ali Hibri, as the new head of the Tripoli-based bank in September 2014. El-Kabir challenged the decision and says he remains at his post.
Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The oil-rich nation is now split between rival governments and militias.
