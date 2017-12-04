LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — Liberty Utilities is working on a new project designed to bring more natural gas to New Hampshire residents and businesses.

The project, called Granite Bridge, would bring in natural gas from existing infrastructure in the Seacoast to the central part of the state through an underground pipeline.

The pipeline would be within the state Department of Transportation’s right of way along Route 101.

The project would connect the existing Portland Natural Gas Transmission System and Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline facilities in Stratham with the existing Tennessee Gas Pipeline facilities in Manchester.

The project also includes a proposed liquefied natural gas storage facility in Epping.

It would be reviewed by the state Public Utilities Commission, the Siting Evaluation Committee and other state agencies.