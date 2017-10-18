SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — LG Electronics says it will work with Qualcomm to jointly research and develop autonomous driving technologies.
The South Korean company said Thursday in a statement that the U.S. chipmaker and the company will open a joint research center in Seoul.
Their joint research will focus on developing the fifth-generation wireless technology known as 5G, which could deliver data at a much faster speed than the current wireless technology and is seen as crucial for autonomous vehicles. They will also research other wireless technologies needed for the safety of connected cars, LG said in a statement.
LG Electronics, a major TV and home appliance manufacturer with a struggling mobile business, has been trying to diversify by supplying components for connected car makers.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella