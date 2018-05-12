It’s a cautionary tale for investors who have held or admired funds for many years to make sure that the fund they are looking at today is the same one — in terms of character, style and management ability — they first fell in love with.

Your Funds

Ten years ago this month, the Sequoia Fund — one of the best mutual funds in history — reopened its doors to investors for the first time in more than a quarter century.

The whole industry was buzzing about it. Investors thought they were being given the chance to invest in the Holy Grail of mutual funds, a mysterious investment with legendary powers.

Instead, what they got was a fallen angel, a one-time star that turned out to be past its prime and largely incapable of replicating its past glories.

It’s a cautionary tale for investors who have held or admired funds for many years to make sure that the fund they are looking at today is the same one — in terms of character, style and management ability — they first fell in love with.

To see why, you must first understand the legend of Sequoia.

Sequoia (SEQUX) is the mutual fund co-founded in 1970 by Warren Buffett’s stockbroker, Bill Ruane. Buffett, at the time, was liquidating his investment partnership and advising clients to take their cash to Sequoia. From its start up to when it reopened on May 1, 2008 — having been closed since 1982 — Sequoia (SEQUX) more than tripled the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. A $1,000 investment at Sequoia’s inception was worth more than $200,000 when the fund reopened, according to Morningstar; by comparison, a grand in the S&P 500 was worth about $63,000.

When it reopened, Morningstar data showed that Sequoia had outperformed its large-cap peers in 332 of the 333 rolling 10-year periods dating back to the fund’s inception.

Performance was so good that some shrewd financial advisers — who couldn’t put clients into the fund because Sequoia wasn’t taking new money — started purchasing shares directly from people who had shares. In my quarter-century covering the mutual-fund business, I can’t think of any other closed fund where that kind of black market developed.

It wasn’t just that Sequoia got performance right, either. The fund had a knack for doing the right things when no one else seemed to care. It was the picture of sound communications with shareholders, responsible governance and a champion of sensible, low-cost, low-turnover investing.

A decade ago, as Sequoia was reopening, Don Phillips, of Morningstar, said: “Sequoia used to stand out as an isolated beacon of the fund world, of how to do everything right from a management standpoint, performance standpoint and governance standpoint. They were doing the right thing years before the groups we now think of as doing the right thing ever even came along.”

Phillips purchased Sequoia when it reopened, largely because throughout his career it had been the one fund he wanted to buy but had never been able to purchase.

Sequoia was such an influence that Phillips and other early researchers at Morningstar created the so-called “Steadman-Sequoia test,” linking Sequoia with the Steadman funds — widely reviled as the worst funds in history — under the idea that if a research study didn’t put Sequoia at or near the top of the heap and Steadman at or near the bottom, the research must be flawed.

But one truism to investing is that past results are no guarantee of future returns, and the big things people expected from Sequoia in 2008 never materialized.

Sequoia got off to a hot start, finishing in the top 10 percent of its peer group in 2008, 2010 and 2011. But those gains were sandwiched around a year at the bottom of the charts in 2009, and the fund has returned to those depths for the last three full calendar years.

Sequoia is like the classic restaurant that was so exclusive no one could get reservations for years, but when the doors finally opened to the masses, an eager public learns that the glory days are past and the reality can’t live up to the fairy tale.

The fund now stands dead last among large-growth funds over the last 36 months, according to Morningstar, and is very close to the bottom in the five- and 15-year time frames, the latter meaning that recent results are tearing into the long-term legend.

Since it reopened, Sequoia has lagged its average peer by roughly 1.7 percent annually.

Morningstar now gives the fund a two-star rating, better than the Steadmans of the world, “but not by much.” The fund has less than $4.2 billion today — down 25 percent in two years — meaning investors are waking up and leaving.

That lower rating was earned largely by doing the same things that previously earned plaudits and kudos, running a concentrated portfolio of a few stocks, held indefinitely. The problem was that at one point in 2015, nearly one-third of Sequoia’s assets were in troubled Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX).

Valeant’s champion within Sequoia was Bill Goldfarb, co-manager and longtime successor to the fund’s founders; he took it on the neck in 2016. His co-manager, David Poppe remains part of the management team — Valeant is no longer in the portfolio — but the crew is now mostly relative newcomers.

In short, the fund looks the same at the surface, but it’s different.

It has undergone what I call the “George Washington’s ax” treatment. Think of someone saying that they have the legendary ax that the father of our country used to chop down the famous cherry tree, but that they had to change the handle and the blade. Other than those changes, everything’s the same.

In short, Sequoia was the same fund in name only, past performance did not foreshadow the future and you can assume that remaining investors are the old-timers, sticking around to avoid paying capital gains taxes and thinking “It was good to me once.”

With any investment — whether you have actually held it for years or just admired it — what happens next is what matters most. Don’t take for granted that performance will remain good, and be wary when your portfolio icons lose their shine; if their most-recent results don’t earn your respect, they’re not deserving of your money no matter how legendary their past.