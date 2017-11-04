Here I was on the road with no credit card to use for checking into the hotel. I couldn’t use a driving service like Uber, because payment was linked to one of the missing cards, I had a limited amount of cash with me.

Shortly after I arrived in Texas recently for FinCon ’17 — a conference of financial bloggers and podcasters — I reached for my wallet to grab some plastic to pay for lunch.

The only problem: There was no plastic in my wallet.

I had it when I prepaid airport parking in the morning, but the four cards I was carrying were gone by lunch. I can’t be completely sure of what happened, but there was a delay while I went through airport security that left my wallet and belongings in bins on the X-ray conveyor for about 10 minutes before I was allowed through screening to retrieve them.

I traveled light, and there was nothing covering my wallet in the bin — I cover it with a coat when I have one — so I believe the cards were pinched by someone who was through security ahead of me. After being delayed so that a group could pass through screening, I had simply grabbed my wallet without looking.

It’s not a great way to start a trip, but it was a cautionary tale for anyone who travels or who simply uses plastic.

Here I was on the road with no credit card to use for checking into the hotel. I couldn’t use a driving service like Uber, because payment was linked to one of the missing cards, I had a limited amount of cash with me. My emotions were somewhere between stunned and angry and the meetings that I had flown halfway across country for were about to start.

I went into protection mode.

I know the cards I carry, which is a good start. Years ago, I advocated taking your wallet to a copying machine and making copies of the contents so that you had a record — kept away from your wallet but typically in a suitcase — to make it easy to notify your cardholders in case of emergency.

In my case, I always travel with the same cards, two from one issuer plus my debit cards. That makes it easy to know whom to call.

First, I hit the banks to cancel the debit cards and order new ones. Many institutions now allow you to pick up replacement cards at their locations in an emergency — or to transfer cash that you can claim at a local branch despite missing your ATM card — but I wasn’t that lucky; my institutions didn’t have sisters or cousins in Dallas.

Then it was the credit-card company, which could overnight a replacement card to me at my hotel, sufficient to get me through the remainder of the trip.

Checking in at the hotel was a potential challenge. Luckily I had prepaid for my room, so while the hotel had a policy of placing a hold on a credit or debit card upon check-in, they listened to my story and gave me 24 hours to secure the room with a card. (I had a friend with me who would have secured the room with a card if they hadn’t been so accepting, but getting rooms or rental cars might be your biggest potential problem in a case like this.)

All told, the calls were placed and finished in a matter of minutes. I made the first FinCon sessions on time and I didn’t waste time at a conference of personal-finance experts discussing my harrowing experience, except for a few credit experts whom I checked with just to make sure I had followed all of the proper protocols.

Greg McBride of BankRate.com noted that my experience shows that people often worry about the wrong things when it comes to protecting their plastic.

“People get fearful of shopping or banking online for fear of a breach,” he said, “where your experience clearly shows we are much more at risk at places like TSA checkpoints where we are separated from our valuables.”

His point is that consumers need to always be vigilant, to apply the same care to their data, their information and their financial safety wherever they go.

At some point, virtually everyone faces these problems. In my case, it’s not the first time in my life that a card has disappeared (ironically, my cards had recently been replaced due to fraud alerts while they were all safely in my possession).

If you assume your bad time is coming, it will help when it arrives. Here are the key lessons reinforced by my experience:

1) Remove everything you don’t need from your wallet. Receipts, loyalty cards, department-store cards you seldom use and more are potential gold for bad guys; the leaner your wallet, the easier the recovery from losing any or all of it.

2) Know what you are carrying and how to contact issuers. It can be a simple Google search if you know your institutions’ names, although international travelers should know the international calling numbers for their institutions; prepare for foreign trips by notifying card issuers that you are going — it helps them to know that any activity is not fraud — and note the emergency numbers at that time. You can make the institution a contact in a smartphone, but without card numbers on file because losing a phone these days can be as bad as losing a wallet.

3) Ask your institutions for help. My solution was easy; a quickly issued replacement card could get me through the trip. But the service representatives all had potential ideas for me; their experience helped me decide what options I had and wanted to pursue.

4) Don’t rush into decisions. You tend to be panicky in these moments, but that isn’t helping you. Get the numbers and names of the people you are talking with, so that you can ring them back directly if you need more help or have to come up with an alternative solution. The calmer you are — despite the frustrations of both your loss and of the recovery process — the more easily you can resolve the issues and move on.