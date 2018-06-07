FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — Lyon County voters will get a chance in November to weigh in on whether legal prostitution should continue at brothels in the rural county east of Carson City.

County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to place an advisory question on the ballot on whether to rescind the county’s brothel ordinance.

The measure isn’t binding. But County Manager Jeff Page told the Fernley Leader-Courier commissioners historically have gone along with the public vote.

The advisory question stems from a petition by the anti-sex trafficking group No Little Girl. It filed a petition to place a referendum on the ballot that would give voters the option of either choosing between outlawing brothels or freezing the county’s brothel ordinance.

Group members say their referendum question will be removed now that the county approved the advisory question.

Four brothels currently operate in Mound House.

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com