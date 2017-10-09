PRAGUE (AP) — The leading candidate to become the Czech Republic’s next prime minister has been charged with fraud involving $2 million in European Union subsidies.
Andrej Babis, a former Czech finance minister and billionaire, says that the case is politically motivated aimed at hurting his chances in this month’s parliamentary election.
Last month, lawmakers agreed to lift Babis’ parliamentary immunity from prosecution.
Babis’ centrist ANO movement is widely expected to win the Oct. 20-21 election. Another ANO official, Jaroslav Faltynek, also has been charged. He also denies the accusations.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' gritty 16-10 win over the Rams
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
The case involves a farm that received an EU subsidy after its ownership was transferred from the Agrofert conglomerate of some 250 companies that belonged to Babis to Babis’ family members. The EU farm subsidy was meant for medium and small businesses.