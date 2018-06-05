Share story

By
The Associated Press

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a black Detroit-area woman says Target employees falsely accused her of stealing a bikini and forced her to expose parts of her body.

Attorney Jasmine Rand said Monday 20-year-old Ashanae Davis was shopping at a Target May 22 in Southfield. A security worker grabbed her arm, another handcuffed her and she was walked to a room, where she was told to lift her shirt and pull down her pants.

Rand says employees in the room were a white man, black man and white female manager. No bikini was found.

Minneapolis-based Target issued a statement that didn’t dispute the allegations. It says it fired one employee and is working with the store.

Rand says one firing was insufficient. She says other black women with similar complaints have contacted her firm.

