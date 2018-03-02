COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled lawsuits can continue over whether some utility customers in South Carolina can get refunds for money they paid for nuclear reactors that never generated power.
Circuit Judge John Hayes III refused request by SCANA Corp. to throw out the five lawsuits. The company argued it was an issue for state regulators.
But Hayes’ Thursday ruling says the Public Service Commission has no power to decide if SCANA was negligent or if the law allowing the company to collect money to pay for the reactors before they were built in constitutional.
SCANA customers have paid for the reactors for a decade. Average households are paying about $27 a month, or a fifth of their bills for the reactors. SCANA and state-owned Santee Cooper abandoned construction last summer.
Most Read Business Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Trident fish oil pills sold by Costco don’t deliver what’s promised
- Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA VIEW
- Zillow’s Zestimate overvalued a Washington home by 700 percent in a case of algorithms gone wrong
- How much tax to withhold? IRS debuts new online calculator to help figure it
- Seattle-area home market was nation’s hottest for 2017 — and cheaper areas from Bellingham to Spokane weren’t far behind