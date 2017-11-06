SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico man is suing Walgreens over claims a pharmacist erroneously filled a prescription for him, and that anti-anxiety drug led to a suicide attempt.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports an attorney for Anthony Gonzales filed a lawsuit last week in New Mexico state district court stemming from an alleged mix up from 2014.
According to the lawsuit, Gonzales was attempting to fill prescriptions for a muscle relaxant filled at a Walgreens in Espanola, New Mexico. Court papers say the drugs were prescribed to treat injuries from an auto accident.
But the lawsuit says a pharmacy employee instead gave him a prescription for another Anthony Gonzales, a generic form of Xanax.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Gonzales is seeking an unspecified amount of damages to cover the medical costs.