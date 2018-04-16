LAS VEGAS (AP) — A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn and his ex-wife has been settled on the brink of a trial in Nevada state court.

A judge dismissed prospective jurors Monday after attorneys told her the case had been dropped pending an undisclosed payment from Steve Wynn to Elaine Wynn.

Lawyers declined to provide specifics outside court. They said details would be posted later in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. said in a statement that Elaine Wynn dropped claims against the company, and it made no payment under the agreement.

The settlement came after Wynn Resorts reached a $2.4 billion settlement last month with the main plaintiff in the 2012 case, Japanese business tycoon Kazuo Okada.